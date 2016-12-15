版本:
BRIEF-American Airlines Group enters into amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement amending loan agreement dated May 23, 2013

Dec 15 American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group - On Dec 15,co entered into amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement amending loan agreement dated May 23, 2013

* Says term loans under amended agreement mature on Dec 14, 2023 - SEC filing

* American Airlines Group Inc- Amended agreement provides for a $1.25 billion term loan facility,revolving credit facility that may be established in future Source text: [bit.ly/2hzaNSB] Further company coverage:

