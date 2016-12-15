版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Ares Capital Corp receives shareholder approvals for merger with American Capital

Dec 15 American Capital Ltd :

* Ares Capital Corporation receives shareholder approvals for merger with American Capital, Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

