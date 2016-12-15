BRIEF-Evotec and Celgene enters into strategic drug discovery and development collaboration

Dec 15 Celgene Corp

* Evotec and Celgene corporation have entered into a strategic drug discovery and development collaboration

* Celgene holds exclusive options to in-license worldwide rights to evotec programmes developed from the company's compound library

* Co may be eligible to receive up to $250 million in milestones as well as up to low double-digit royalties on in-licensed programmes

* Initial term of the collaboration is five years

* Under terms of agreement, Evotec will receive an upfront payment of $45 million

* Celgene may also elect to screen compounds from proprietary celmod library using co's IPSC platform to evaluate activity in models of neurodegenerative diseases