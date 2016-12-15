BRIEF-Evotec and Celgene enters into strategic drug discovery and development collaboration

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Celgene Corp
* Evotec and Celgene corporation have entered into a strategic drug discovery and development collaboration
* Celgene holds exclusive options to in-license worldwide rights to evotec programmes developed from the company's compound library
* Co may be eligible to receive up to $250 million in milestones as well as up to low double-digit royalties on in-licensed programmes
* Initial term of the collaboration is five years
* Under terms of agreement, Evotec will receive an upfront payment of $45 million
* Celgene may also elect to screen compounds from proprietary celmod library using co's IPSC platform to evaluate activity in models of neurodegenerative diseases Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.