BRIEF-Peabody Energy Corp says Bankruptcy Court enters an order authorizing early repayment of DIP obligations- SEC Filing

Dec 15 Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy Corp- On December 14, 2016, Bankruptcy Court entered an order authorizing early repayment of DIP obligations- SEC Filing

* Peabody Energy - Upon making payment, company's obligations under DIP credit agreement were satisfied in full and DIP credit agreement was terminated

* Peabody Energy Corp- On December 15, 2016, company repaid in full DIP obligations Source text: [bit.ly/2gOYeD1] Further company coverage:

