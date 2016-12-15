BRIEF-Crown Resorts further reduces shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Crown Resorts Ltd
* Asx alert-further update on major initiatives-cwn.ax
* Entered into further agreements in respect of its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
* Following completion, sale to Melco and sale to public will generate net proceeds to crown resorts of approximately $1.9 billion
* New agreement reduce company's shareholding to 11.2% of mce shares with an economic hedge referencing just over 5.5% of mce shares
* Has entered into a series of cash-settled equity swaps referencing approximately 81.9 mln MCE shares
* Has entered into an underwriting agreement for sale of 40.9 million MCE shares for US$5.33 per MCE share
* Proceeds from sale to public will initially be used to reduce crown resorts' net debt position
* Intends to use proceeds to fund a special distribution of about $600 million and enable a share buy-back of about $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.