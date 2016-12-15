BRIEF-Pharmerica entered into first amendment to its existing credit agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Pharmerica Corp :
* Pharmerica Corp- pursuant to amendment, revolving commitments to revolving credit facility were increased by $60 million- sec filing
* Pharmerica Corp- pursuant to amendment amount by which commitments may be increased after initial closing was increased from $190 million to $200 million
* Says on Dec 9, co entered into first amendment to its existing credit agreement previously entered into on september 17, 2014 Source text bit.ly/2hATA8V Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.