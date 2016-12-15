版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 07:27 BJT

BRIEF-Koppers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed

Dec 15 Koppers Holdings Inc :

* Files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2gGNDVN Further company coverage:

