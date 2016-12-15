版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 07:16 BJT

BRIEF-LendingClub says Macilwaine intends to resign from his position as chief technology officer, effective Jan. 19

Dec 15 Lendingclub Corp :

* LendingClub - Richard Southwick will oversee technology development and operations while company conducts a search for a new chief technology officer

* LendingClub - John Macilwaine informed co he intended to resign from his position as company's chief technology officer, effective January 19, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2hTDdDd Further company coverage:

