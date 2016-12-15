BRIEF-Blue Bird enters into a credit agreement - SEC filing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Blue Bird Corp :
* Blue Bird - credit facility provided for under credit agreement consists of term loan facility in an aggregate initial principal amount of $160.0 million
* Blue Bird Corp - term loan facility and revolving credit facility each mature on December 12, 2021
* Blue Bird Corp - on December 12, entered into a credit agreement - sec filing
* Blue Bird Corp - credit facility also has a revolving credit facility with aggregate commitments of $75.0 million Source text: (bit.ly/2gGDVmD) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.