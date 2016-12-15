版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Enbridge shareholders approved required resolutions in connection with Spectra deal

Dec 15 Enbridge Inc :

* Enbridge - co's shareholders overwhelmingly approved required resolutions in connection with merger transaction between co and Spectra Energy Corp

* Enbridge- Of common shares of Enbridge voted, 99.42% of Enbridge shares voted in favour of issuance of Enbridge shares as consideration for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

