公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Peabody Energy says extended lease terms for its global headquarters

Dec 15 Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody Energy renews commitment to downtown St. Louis by extending lease terms for its global headquarters

* Extended lease agreement for its global headquarters at Peabody Plaza two additional years through 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

