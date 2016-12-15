版本:
2016年 12月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Schnitzer Steel Industries - CEO Tamara Lundgren's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.1 mln vs $5.5 mln in fy 2015

Dec 15 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc

* Schnitzer steel industries inc - CEO Tamara Lundgren's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.1 million versus $5.5 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2hysBxe Further company coverage:

