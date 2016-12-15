BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics amends collaboration agreement with Morphosys AG for Novel Immunotherapeutic

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc :
* Under terms of third amendment, Aptevo Research and Development will bear 75 pct of all development costs with respect to MOR209/es414
* Beyond January 1, 2019, Aptevo will bear 36 pct and Morphosys will bear 64 pct of such development costs
* Under revised termination rights, Morphosys can terminate agreement within one week following receipt, discussion of test results
* On December 12, 2016, Aptevo Research and Development entered into a third amendment to license and co-development agreement- sec filing
* Also, under terms of third amendment Morphosys will bear 25 pct of costs, during period from January 1, 2017 through June 30, 2017
* During period from july 1, 2017 through december 31, 2018, Aptevo Research and Development will bear 49 pct of development costs, Morphosys will bear 51 pct
* Under revised termination rights Morphosys can terminate collaboration agreement at any time during last two weeks of June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.