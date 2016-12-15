版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 03:06 BJT

BRIEF-Dualex Energy International says to consolidate shares on a one to ten basis

Dec 15 Dualex Energy International Inc :

* Consolidating shares of company on basis of one new return common share for each ten Dualex common shares held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

