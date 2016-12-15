BRIEF-Allergan announces civil resolution concluding federal investigation into Forest sales & marketing practices

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Allergan Plc :
* Allergan announces civil resolution concluding federal investigation into Forest sales & marketing practices
* Settlement will resolve a Qui Tam litigation pending in United States district court for eastern district of Wisconsin, 12-CV-366
* Agreement will not affect Allergan's ongoing business with any customers, including government
* Forest has agreed to enter into settlements with state medicaid programs in connection with same investigation
* Its indirect subsidiaries Forest Laboratories LLC and Forest Pharmaceuticals have reached a civil resolution with federal government
* Under terms of settlement agreement, Forest will pay a total of $38 million to federal government and any settling states to resolve all civil claims
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.