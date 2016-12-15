版本:
BRIEF-NY AG Schneiderman says in touch with Yahoo over data breach disclosure

Dec 15 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

* In touch with Yahoo; currently examining circumstances of data breach, Yahoo's disclosure of the breach to law enforcement Further company coverage:

