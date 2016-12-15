版本:
BRIEF-Toll Brothers, Aecom announce development of rental community in Washington, D.C.

Dec 15 Toll Brothers

* project is being financed through a recently closed $130 million construction loan facility

* Toll Brothers apartment living and Aecom announce development of union place, a new luxury rental community in Washington, D.C. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

