公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Tennessee Valley Authority enters into a $150 million December 2019 maturity community bank credit agreement

Dec 15 Tennessee Valley Authority

* Tennessee Valley Authority says on Dec 12, 2016, TVA entered into a $150 million December 2019 maturity community bank credit agreement - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

