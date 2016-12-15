版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-CubeSmart announces 28.6 pct increase in quarterly common dividend

Dec 15 CubeSmart

* CubeSmart announces 28.6% increase in quarterly common dividend

* CubeSmart - Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per common share for period ending December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐