BRIEF-Vera Bradley adds to licensing deals with Incipio for Tech Products

Dec 15 Vera Bradley Inc

* Vera Bradley adds to licensing deals with Incipio for Tech Products

* Vera Bradley - Does not expect licensing partnerships to have material impact on company's financial performance for fiscal years ending Jan 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

