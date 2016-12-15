版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Colliers International Group Inc signed an agreement with colliers Parrish International Inc.

Dec 15 Colliers International Group Inc :

* Colliers International Group Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Colliers International Group Inc - signed an agreement and plan of merger with colliers Parrish International inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

