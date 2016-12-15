BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS of about $3.75

Dec 15 Adobe Systems Inc :

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share of about $2.85

* Sees Q1 earnings per share of about $0.71, Q1 non gaap earnings per share of about $0.87

* Adobe Systems Inc - expect revenue and earnings per share to grow sequentially each quarter in 2017, with the largest sequential increase in Q4

* Says the targets provided do not reflect planned acquisition of Tubemogul, which is expected to close in december

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.83, revenue view $7.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adobe Systems Inc - affirmed total revenue and non gaap earnings per share compound annual growth rate targets for FY2015 through FY2018

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share of about $3.75

* Adobe Systems Inc - expect to add approximately $225 million of net new digital media ARR in Q1

* Adobe Systems Inc sees 2017 total revenue of about $6.95 billion, represents approximately 21 pct year-over-year growth

* Adobe Systems Inc sees in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, targeting revenue of approximately $1.625 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: