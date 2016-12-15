BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS of about $3.75

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Adobe Systems Inc :
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share of about $2.85
* Sees Q1 earnings per share of about $0.71, Q1 non gaap earnings per share of about $0.87
* Adobe Systems Inc - expect revenue and earnings per share to grow sequentially each quarter in 2017, with the largest sequential increase in Q4
* Says the targets provided do not reflect planned acquisition of Tubemogul, which is expected to close in december
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.83, revenue view $7.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adobe Systems Inc - affirmed total revenue and non gaap earnings per share compound annual growth rate targets for FY2015 through FY2018
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share of about $3.75
* Adobe Systems Inc - expect to add approximately $225 million of net new digital media ARR in Q1
* Adobe Systems Inc sees 2017 total revenue of about $6.95 billion, represents approximately 21 pct year-over-year growth
* Adobe Systems Inc sees in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, targeting revenue of approximately $1.625 billion
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.