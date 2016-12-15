版本:
BRIEF-Key Energy Services Emerges from Bankruptcy, to Relist on the New York Stock Exchange and Resume Trading Under Ticker "KEG"

Dec 15 Key Energy Services Inc

* Key Energy Services emerges from bankruptcy, to relist on the New York Stock Exchange and resume trading under ticker "KEG"

* Key Energy Services - About $694 million of long-term debt has been eliminated in reorganization along with more than $45.6 million of annual interest expense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

