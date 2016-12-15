版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Dow Chemical gains ability to convert $4 bln of preferred shares held by Berkshire Hathaway and Kuwait into common shares- WSJ

Dec 15 (Reuters) -

* Dow chemical gains ability to convert $4 bln of preferred shares held by Berkshire Hathaway and Kuwait into common shares- WSJ

Source text: on.wsj.com/2hLj32z

