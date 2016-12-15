BRIEF-Centene 2017 total revenue is expected to be $46.0 bln to $46.8 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Centene Corp :
* 2017 total revenue is expected to be $46.0 billion to $46.8 billion
* Centene corp - 2017 earnings per diluted share are expected to be $3.78 to $4.22
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.83, revenue view $46.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Centene - 2017 guidance reflects lower margins on health insurance marketplace business due to uncertainty created by outcome of presidential election
* 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be $4.40 to $4.85
* Centene Corp - confirms 2016 guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.33, revenue view $39.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 consolidated health benefits ratio of approximately 87.0% to 87.5%
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.