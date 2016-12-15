版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Olympic Steel announces management succession planning

Dec 15 Olympic Steel Inc :

* Olympic Steel announces management succession planning

* Olympic Steel Inc- Raymond Walker, president and chief operating officer _ flat rolled will retire in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐