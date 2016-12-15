版本:
BRIEF-Sunshine Heart files for resale of up to 4.1 mln shares

Dec 15 Sunshine Heart Inc :

* Files for resale of up to 4.1 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing

* Sunshine heart - in addition files for resale of 21.2 million shares of co's common stock issuable upon exercise of common stock purchase warrants

* Sunshine heart says the 4.1 million shares are issuable upon conversion of 700 shares of co's series d convertible preferred stock Source text bit.ly/2hpPfr6 Further company coverage:

