BRIEF-Terraform power sees 2016 adjusted revenue $700 - 710 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Terraform Power Inc :
* Sees 2017 adjusted revenue $600 - 700 million - presentation
* Sees 2016 adjusted revenue $700 - 710 million
* Sees 2016 net loss of $145 million to $105 million, sees 2017 net loss of $50 million to net income of $50 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $699.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $702.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text bit.ly/2gQ9BZX Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.