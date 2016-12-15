版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Terraform power sees 2016 adjusted revenue $700 - 710 mln

Dec 15 Terraform Power Inc :

* Sees 2017 adjusted revenue $600 - 700 million - presentation

* Sees 2016 adjusted revenue $700 - 710 million

* Sees 2016 net loss of $145 million to $105 million, sees 2017 net loss of $50 million to net income of $50 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $699.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $702.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text bit.ly/2gQ9BZX Further company coverage:

