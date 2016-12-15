版本:
BRIEF-Stonemor partners files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln

Dec 15 Stonemor Partners Lp :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - sec filing

* Stonemor Partners - offering for issue of common units, from time to time, representing limited partner interests and other classes of units in stonemor Source text bit.ly/2gGzI21 Further company coverage:

