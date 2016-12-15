版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-State Street Corp declares quarterly dividend on its common stock

Dec 15 State Street Corp

* State Street Corp - Announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock, payable on January 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

