版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Affimed NV files to say it may offer and sell its common shares of up to $50 mln

Dec 15 Affimed NV

* Files to say it may offer and sell its common shares of up to $50 million, from time to time, through Cowen, acting as agent Source text: [bit.ly/2hzerf7] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐