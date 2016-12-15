版本:
BRIEF-Enstar Launches Reinsurer KaylaRe

Dec 15 Enstar Group Ltd

* Says announced launch of Kaylare Ltd, a Bermuda-based, class 4 reinsurer with initial capital of $620 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

