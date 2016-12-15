版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Group's President Solomon will receive an annual salary of $1,850,000 - SEC filing

Dec 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - President and co-chief operating officer Solomon will receive an annual salary of $1,850,000 - SEC Filing

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Martin Chavez will receive an annual salary of $1,850,000 Source text: [bit.ly/2gOWo56] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐