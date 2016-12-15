版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-MCBC Holdings says secondary offering of 1.50 million common shares

Dec 15 Mcbc Holdings Inc :

* Says secondary offering of 1.50 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐