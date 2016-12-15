版本:
BRIEF-Patriot National says court entered order that co shall not pay special dividend or buy stock pursuant to repurchase program pending preliminary injunction hearing

Dec 15 Patriot National Inc :

* Patriot National - court entered order that co shall not pay special dividend or buy stock pursuant to repurchase program pending preliminary injunction hearing

* Patriot National Inc - as a result of order, company is now prohibited from paying special dividend in January 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hCaGmk Further company coverage:

