BRIEF-MoneyGram International says co and units entered into amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Moneygram International Inc :
* MoneyGram International -amendment also extends maturity date of revolving credit commitments of extending lenders from March 28, 2018 to Sept 28, 2019
* MoneyGram International Inc - On December 12, 2016, co and units entered into amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement- sec filing
* Moneygram International Inc - amendment decreases aggregate revolving credit commitments from $150 million to $125 million from Dec 12, 2016 to March 27, 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2h5OfFJ Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.