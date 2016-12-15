版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Avis budget groupentered into amendment to agreement with Ronald L. Nelson

Dec 15 Avis Budget Group Inc

* Avis Budget Group- on Dec 12, entered into amendment to agreement with Ronald L. Nelson, chairman of board to extend period of employment to Dec 31, 2017 Source text bit.ly/2gGAhsZ Further company coverage:

