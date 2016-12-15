版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie mac prices $1.28 bln multifamily K-deal, K-f25

Dec 15 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie mac prices $1.28 billion multifamily K-deal, K-f25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

