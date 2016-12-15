BRIEF-Apple Inc board adopted amendments to apple's amended and restated bylaws

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Apple Inc
* Apple - changes include increasing availability of proxy access by limiting situations under which maximum number of proxy access candidates is reduced
* Apple Inc - on december 13, 2016, board of directors of apple inc. Adopted amendments to apple's amended and restated bylaws
* Apple - changes include that shareholders may re-nominate a proxy access candidate regardless of level of support received at annual meeting of shareholders
* Apple - changes include extending deadline by which nominating shareholders, proxy access candidates must provide information to co to 10 business days from 5
* Apple - narrowed scope of nominating shareholder's indemnification obligations to legal, regulatory violations arising out of actions, communications with co's shareholders
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.