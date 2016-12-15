版本:
BRIEF-New York Times sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share

Dec 15 New York Times Co :

* New york times co- declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.04 per share on company's class a and class b common stock

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.04per share

