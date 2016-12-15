版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-Enghouse Systems Q4 revenue was $78.7 mln

Dec 15 Enghouse Systems Ltd

* Q4 revenue was $78.7 million, an increase of 3.1%

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.73

* Revenue in quarter reflects unfavourable impact of foreign exchange, largely on decline in Pound Sterling post-Brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐