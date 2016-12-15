版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 07:14 BJT

BRIEF-Basic Energy Services says requisite note conversion holders provided co with a conversion notice, which was accepted by Basic

Dec 15 Basic Energy Services Inc :

* Basic Energy Services Inc- On Dec 13, 2016, requisite note conversion holders provided basic with a conversion notice, which was accepted by Basic Source text - bit.ly/2hTDLZP Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐