BRIEF-Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp reports approval of new contract offer by AWPPW local 153 members

Dec 15 Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp

* Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp - union's bargaining board unanimously supported ratification of new contract, which expires on May 31, 2024

* Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corporation announces approval of new contract offer by AWPPW local 153 members at its Longview mill and box plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

