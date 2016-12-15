版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Best Buy shareholder Richard Schulze sells 235,000 shares of co's common stock

Dec 15 Best Buy Co Inc

* Best Buy Co Inc shareholder Richard Schulze reports open market sale of 235,000 shares of co's common stock between Dec 13-15 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hB3s2A) Further company coverage:

