BRIEF-Accenture CEO total 2016 compensation $18.5 million

Dec 15 Accenture Plc :

* Accenture Plc - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pierre Nanterme's total 2016 compensation was $18.5 million versus $15.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hpRyKU) Further company coverage:

