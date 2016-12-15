BRIEF-Axalta coating systems units entered into amendment no. 4 to credit agreement

Dec 15 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta Coating Systems - on december 15, 2016, co's units entered into amendment no. 4 to credit agreement dated as of february 1, 2013- sec filing

* Says amendment extends maturity date of borrowers' term loans under credit agreement to february 1, 2023

* Axalta coating systems -amendment no. 4 provides for loans to be refinanced through incurrence of tranche of $1,545 million, tranche of eur 400 million of new term loans