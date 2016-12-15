版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-US Energy Corp says end of its rights to participate with Ironhorse Resources, Llc

Dec 15 US Energy Corp :

* Us energy corp - end of its exclusive rights to participate with ironhorse resources, llc in wattenberg development project previously announced

* Currently engaged with a financial institution and will continue to pursue various options for funding company's projects Source text bit.ly/2h5QaKt Further company coverage:

