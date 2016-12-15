BRIEF-US Energy Corp says end of its rights to participate with Ironhorse Resources, Llc

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 US Energy Corp :
* Us energy corp - end of its exclusive rights to participate with ironhorse resources, llc in wattenberg development project previously announced
* Currently engaged with a financial institution and will continue to pursue various options for funding company's projects Source text bit.ly/2h5QaKt Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.