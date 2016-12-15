版本:
BRIEF-CSC and Smartlink Mobile Systems enter strategic collaboration

Dec 15 Computer Sciences Corp

* Csc and smartlink mobile systems enter strategic collaboration to accelerate healthcare transformation to value-based care

* Computer Sciences Corp- details of investment were not disclosed

* Computer sciences-under agreement,csc will make investment in smartlink to provide next-generation technologies for value-based chronic care management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

