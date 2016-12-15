版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 07:24 BJT

BRIEF-Director Flug Jeffrey reports open market sale of 15,000 class A shares

Dec 15 Shake Shack Inc :

* Director flug jeffrey reports open market sale of 15,000 class a shares of shake shack on dec 13 at $37.91 per share - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2hBd1yt Further company coverage:

