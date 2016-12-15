版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 07:53 BJT

BRIEF-Panasonic will supply solar panels to U.S.-based Tesla Motors - Nikkei

Dec 16 Nikkei:

* Panasonic will supply solar panels to U.S.-based Tesla Motors

* Panasonic and Tesla aim to make supply deal official this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

